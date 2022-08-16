scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Class 12 student returning after I-Day celebrations run over by Chennai MTC bus

The police said they are probing whether the cycles of the deceased girl and her friend collided, leading them to fall in front of the bus, or if the bus hit the bicycle in Chennai's Chromepet.

Written by Janardhan Koushik | Chennai |
August 16, 2022 1:16:55 pm
A screengrab from the video footage shows the two school girls cycling.

A 16-year-old girl who was on her way home after participating in the Independence Day celebrations at her school was killed after being hit by a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus in Chennai’s Chromepet Monday, the police said.

CCTV footage released by the police shows the deceased student Lakshmi Sri and her friend riding their bicycles on Rajendra Prasad (RP) Road when the MTC bus, which was going towards Pozhichalur from Hastinapuram, passes by.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an officer from the local Pallikaranai police station said the accident happened around 10.20 am and they are investigating the reasons behind it. “The bus driver Devakumar, 52, surrendered on Monday. There are two versions regarding the incident. One is that the girls’ cycles collided and they fell in front of the bus, while some witnesses say that the bus hit the girl’s bicycle, so we are still investigating,” the officer said.

Local residents, meanwhile, said that RP Road has been plagued by encroachments due to which school-going students and others are forced to walk or ride cycles very close to the central portion of the road, risking their lives. They urged the local administration to take immediate steps to address the issue.

More from Chennai

The police said that the body of the deceased student was sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem. The bus driver has been booked under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, they added.

First published on: 16-08-2022 at 01:16:55 pm

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

Premium
