Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt in Tiruvallur

A Class 12 student was found dead at the hostel of a government-aided girls’ higher secondary school near Kilacheri in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district Monday morning, weeks after another student’s death at a Kallakurichi school triggered violent protests, said the police.

According to sources, the 17-year-old girl, a resident of Tiruttani, had attended the school while staying at the hostel.

The school management alerted the police when they found her in her hostel room and took her to a nearby hospital where she was declared ‘dead on arrival’, said sources. Her body has been kept at the Thiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

After coming to know about the death, the family and the relatives of the girl resorted to a blockade of the Tiruttani-Pothatturpettai road. As per reports, they claimed the school management did not provide them with proper details about the girl’s death.

To avert any untoward incident, personnel from the Mappedu police station and other districts were deployed near the school and the hometown of the deceased girl. Tiruvallur superintendent of police (SP) Cephas Kalyan and other senior police and revenue officials reached the spot to carry out a further inquiry.