Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Class 12 girl’s death: 300 police personnel deployed on Marina Beach to prevent protests

Supreme Court rejects father’s plea to stay fresh autopsy and also include a doctor of their choice in the panel constituted by Madras High Court for re-postmortem

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
July 19, 2022 1:17:46 pm
The officer confirmed that no such incident of protest has been reported so far.

The Greater Chennai Police deployed close to 300 police personnel along the stretch of the Marina Beach on Kamarajar Salai Tuesday, amid rumours of a protest scheduled to take place on the beach in connection with the death of a Class XII girl of a private school in Chinnasalem’s Kaniyamoor area in Kallakurichi.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Tuesday rejected the plea made by the father of the student to stay the Madras High Court order to conduct a second autopsy.

According to Live law, the father has moved the top court with a plea to include a doctor of their choice in the panel constituted by the High Court for re-postmortem of the girl’s body. It was also rejected by the Supreme Court.

A 17-year-old was found dead at her hostel block by the watchman on July 13. He alerted the officials and the girl was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Five persons, including the school correspondent, secretary, principal and two teachers were arrested in the case.

An officer from the Marina police station told IE.com that based on intelligence inputs, the police have surrounded the beach area as a precautionary measure to prevent any protests from taking place. Policemen were posted from Napier Bridge to LightHouse, and they had been carrying out enquiry with a few suspected youngsters.

The officer confirmed that no such incident of protest has been reported so far.

It is to be noted the Tamil Nadu government had issued orders prohibiting demonstrations on Chennai’s Marina Beach after the Jallikattu protests in 2017.

The parents and relatives suspected foul play in the death and refused to accept the body of their ward. The relatives then staged a road blockade at the Kallakurichi highway accusing the school management of the girl’s death. The cops registered a case of unnatural death.

With no action after four days, more than 2,000 people arrived Sunday morning on the school premises that led to violent protests. School buses and police vehicles were set ablaze, and the properties inside the school were ransacked.  Several policemen were also injured. The district administration imposed section 144 at Kallakurichi Taluk.



Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed regret over the violence and appealed for peace. He ordered the home secretary and DGP C Sylendra Babu to visit the site of the violence. The case was then transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID).

The Madras High Court directed the state government to form special teams to identify those indulged in the violence on Sunday. The court had also ordered a fresh autopsy in the case scheduled to be conducted Tuesday.

Several protestors, including juveniles, were produced before the court in Kallakurichi Monday in connection with the violence.

