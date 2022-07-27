Class 12 boy found dead in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga, fifth suspected suicide among schoolchildren this month

A 17-year-old boy was found dead at his home near Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district Tuesday night, the fifth case of suspected suicide among schoolchildren reported in the state this month. The police said that they found a purported suicide note from the house.

Karaikudi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) D Vinoji said the Class 12 student of a private school was alone at his house when the incident happened.

“The boy’s parents had gone to a temple a couple of days ago. He used to have dinner at a neighbour’s house but since he did not turn up Tuesday night, the neighbour went to his house to check on him. Since the house was locked from the inside, the neighbour got suspicious. With the help of other neighbours, he broke down the door to enter the house and found the boy’s body around 11 pm. The local police were soon alerted,” he said.

The officer added that the parents of the deceased were informed immediately but they were able to reach the town only by Wednesday morning.

“We have recovered a purported suicide note suspected to be written by the boy. In the note, it was mentioned that though he wanted to study well he was not able to do it,” he said.

“A case was registered under section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the CrPC and the body was handed over to the parents after a post-mortem investigation,” Vinoji added.

On July 25, a Class 12 student allegedly died by suicide in Cuddalore district. She was also found dead at her home, near Virudhachalam.

The same day, a 17-year-old girl was found dead in the hostel of a government-aided school in Tiruvallur district.

On July 12, a Class 12 student died by suicide in the hostel of a private school in Kallakurichi district. The incident sparked large-scale violence with protesters ransacking the private school, and many people, including senior police officers, suffered serious injuries.

On July 6, an 18-year-old student in Krishnagiri district died by suicide, allegedly after he found the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) difficult to score marks in.

Chief Minister Stalin said on Tuesday that he was saddened by the recent incidents of student suicides and noted that people who run educational institutions should consider them as a service, and not a business.

“Students are not in colleges only to get degrees. You (educators) must give them self-confidence, courage and determination. Students, especially, girls must bravely face troubles, insults and obstacles…It is my desire that Tamil Nadu students (boys and girls) should not only be intellectually sharp, but they need to grow as physically and mentally strong persons,” a PTI report quoted Stalin as saying.