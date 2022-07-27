scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Class 12 boy found dead in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga, fifth suspected suicide among schoolchildren this month

The police said that they found a purported suicide note from the house near Karaikudi. It was mentioned in the note that though the boy wanted to study well he was not able to do it.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 27, 2022 7:37:53 pm
suicide, Tamil NaduKaraikudi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) D Vinoji said the Class 12 student of a private school was alone at his house when the incident happened.

A 17-year-old boy was found dead at his home near Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district Tuesday night, the fifth case of suspected suicide among schoolchildren reported in the state this month. The police said that they found a purported suicide note from the house.

Karaikudi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) D Vinoji said the Class 12 student of a private school was alone at his house when the incident happened.

Also Read |Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth such case this month

“The boy’s parents had gone to a temple a couple of days ago. He used to have dinner at a neighbour’s house but since he did not turn up Tuesday night, the neighbour went to his house to check on him. Since the house was locked from the inside, the neighbour got suspicious. With the help of other neighbours, he broke down the door to enter the house and found the boy’s body around 11 pm. The local police were soon alerted,” he said.

The officer added that the parents of the deceased were informed immediately but they were able to reach the town only by Wednesday morning.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 27, 2022: Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated wi...
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh

“We have recovered a purported suicide note suspected to be written by the boy. In the note, it was mentioned that though he wanted to study well he was not able to do it,” he said.

Read also |Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin warns against harassing girl students

“A case was registered under section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the CrPC and the body was handed over to the parents after a post-mortem investigation,” Vinoji added.

On July 25, a Class 12 student allegedly died by suicide in Cuddalore district. She was also found dead at her home, near Virudhachalam.

The same day, a 17-year-old girl was found dead in the hostel of a government-aided school in Tiruvallur district.

On July 12, a Class 12 student died by suicide in the hostel of a private school in Kallakurichi district. The incident sparked large-scale violence with protesters ransacking the private school, and many people, including senior police officers, suffered serious injuries.

On July 6, an 18-year-old student in Krishnagiri district died by suicide, allegedly after he found the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) difficult to score marks in.

Chief Minister Stalin said on Tuesday that he was saddened by the recent incidents of student suicides and noted that people who run educational institutions should consider them as a service, and not a business.

“Students are not in colleges only to get degrees. You (educators) must give them self-confidence, courage and determination. Students, especially, girls must bravely face troubles, insults and obstacles…It is my desire that Tamil Nadu students (boys and girls) should not only be intellectually sharp, but they need to grow as physically and mentally strong persons,” a PTI report quoted Stalin as saying.

More from Chennai

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Mithun Chakraborty claims 38 TMC MLAs ‘in touch’ with BJP; ruling party hits back

2

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

3

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

4

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

5

Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act

Featured Stories

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
India at Commonwealth Games: Sports governance needs to change
Explained: Leila Mottley, youngest on Booker long list, and her novel on ...
Explained: Leila Mottley, youngest on Booker long list, and her novel on ...
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the lis...
Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the lis...
Day before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters
Day before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters
'Mission 200': Eyeing Bihar expansion, BJP lines up mega central wings, s...
'Mission 200': Eyeing Bihar expansion, BJP lines up mega central wings, s...
Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar top among self-made rich women: Report

Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar top among self-made rich women: Report

3rd ODI: India off to cautious start against Windies
LIVE UPDATES

3rd ODI: India off to cautious start against Windies

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’

Premium
Day before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters

Day before Chess Olympiad, BJP's gambit: checkmate Stalin with PM posters

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values
Opinion

A case of SC’s comments going against Indian values

Premium
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Ukraine’s first lady on cover of Vogue magazine; see pics

Ukraine’s first lady on cover of Vogue magazine; see pics

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's
Explained

What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer's

Premium
Cabinet nod to Rs 1.64 lakh crore BSNL revival package

Cabinet nod to Rs 1.64 lakh crore BSNL revival package

No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: Owaisi

No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: Owaisi

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement