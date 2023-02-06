Civic body to make parts of Chennai ‘litter-free’

Every day almost 5,200 metric tonne of solid waste is collected from Chennai.

On behalf of Chennai Corporation, the waste is collected from Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, and Ambattur (a few areas) zones.

The Corporation’s solid waste management contractor – Urbaser Sumeet – collects the waste from Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur zones while Enviro collects the waste from Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, and Ambattur zones in the northern parts of the city.

By engaging conservancy workers, the Corporation collects dry and wet waste from households in the city every day.

The workers also clean roads along bus routes and other commercial areas in the city at night.

‘Litter-free’ corridors

Chennai Mayor R Priya Sunday said that to prevent the public from throwing solid waste on roads, the Corporation has launched ‘litter-free’ corridors.

In the initial phase, the authorities aim to make 18 areas including Tiruvottiyur (Tiruvottiyur Highway), Manali (Kamarajar Road, GNT Road), Madhavaram (Ambattur-Red Hills Road), Tondiarpet (Tiruvottiyur Highway), Royapuram (Poonamallee Highway), Thiru Vi Ka Nagar (Permabur South Highway), Ambattur (Ambattur – Red Hills Highway), Anna Nagar (Poonamalle Highway, Cathedral Road), Teynampet (Dr Radharkrishnan Salai, Thyagaraja Road), Kodambakkam (Poonamallee Highway), Valasaravakkam (Poonamallee Highway), Alandur (GST Road), Adyar (Elliot’s Beach Road), Perungudi (Rajiv Gandhi Salai), and Sholinganallur (Rajiv Gandhi Salai) litter-free.

A total of 442 small dustbins will be placed along these roads. Conservancy workers in vehicles carrying little dustbins will collect the waste from time to time on a rotational basis.

The authorities are planning to take action against those who are found littering the streets.

Through the initiative, which will come into force from February 11, the Corporation aims to make around 74.3 km of roads, and 196 bus stops in the city litter-free.