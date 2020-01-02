Chennai to receive rainfall over next two days

Parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, are expected to receive heavy rainfall from Monday. (Express Photo: Srinivas K) Parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, are expected to receive heavy rainfall from Monday. (Express Photo: Srinivas K)

Chennai, which saw rainfall on the first day of the New Year, is expected to receive more showers over the next couple of days, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted.

According to the RMC, parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry will receive light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas over the next two days.

Heavy rainfall in the city on Wednesday had led to waterlogging in certain areas, with Chennai receiving 1.79 cm of rainfall. Kancheepuram district and North Chennai recorded 3 cm of rainfall each till Thursday while Anna University received 2 cm of rainfall and the office of the DGP recorded 1 cm of rainfall.

Tamil Nadu had received deficit rainfall during the northeast monsoon owing to cyclones in both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. The rainfall in Chennai will help improve the groundwater levels in the city’s four reservoirs that had gone bone dry in the summer.

Weather forecasters have predicted cloudy skies and light rainfall in the city for the next few days, with minimum and maximum temperatures set to hover around 29 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius.

