Madras University protest: 17 detained students released, vow to continue agitation

Students protest at University of Madras in Chennai on Wednesday. Students protest at University of Madras in Chennai on Wednesday.

As many as 17 students of Madras University were detained on Wednesday night and released hours later for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Chennai. The students have been protesting against the passage of CAB in Parliament and police action against Jamia students since Monday, and said they were determined to pursue their agitation.

One of the students told IndianExpress.com they were detained by the Chennai Police from the Chepauk campus at around 8.30 pm and released close to midnight. While most of them have been asked to vacate the hostel, a few were granted permission to stay on the condition that they would not indulge in any form of violence. The students were allegedly made to sign a letter in this regard.

Students said they would continue their protest in January when classes resume. The university had declared Christmas holidays till January 1, 2020, after which examinations would be conducted.

Earlier on Wednesday, actor-politician Kamal Haasan visited the campus to express solidarity with the protesting students. He spoke to them from behind a closed gate since he was not allowed to enter. Haasan demanded withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying it was “autocratic” and “draconian.”

“They did not allow me inside,” the actor said, adding he visited the varsity to be the “defender” of students.

Students of several colleges in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have staged protests against CAA this week.

A section of students held a protest at state-run Bharathiyar varsity campus in Coimbatore on Wednesday and were removed from the premises in view of the convocation which Governor Banwarilal Purohit attended, reported PTI.

