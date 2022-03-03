CISF constable shoots himself dead at Chennai airport

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, who joined duty after a break, allegedly shot himself dead inside a washroom at the Chennai International Airport on Thursday morning.

The deceased is identified as Yashpal (27), a resident of Rajasthan. Sub-inspector (SI) Ravichandran, attached to the S-2 airport police station, confirmed that Yashpal had shot himself with his service rifle.

“The incident happened around 07:15 am, one of the housekeeping staff checked the restroom around 07:30 am and immediately alerted the officials. A doctor immediately rushed to the area and declared him dead,” an airport official said.

The forensic team and local police are carrying out further investigation regarding the incident.