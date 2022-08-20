scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

CII lines up host of events to celebrate Madras Day

The CII, along with Greater Chennai Corporation, police, and other departments, are holding the events today and on Sunday on the eve of Madras Day observed on August 22 every year.

August 22 is celebrated to commemorate the founding of the city of Madras (now Chennai). (Express archives)

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-Chennai zone is organising a host of events commemorating Madras Day, an official said on Saturday.

The CII, along with Greater Chennai Corporation, police, and other departments, are holding the events today and on Sunday on the eve of Madras Day observed on August 22 every year.

Also Read |Madras Day: Madras Literary Society to rekindle history through two exhibitions

The idea is to create pride among the people in Chennai. The city is a colourful combination of the old world and new. From its culture, architecture, beaches, industries, Chennai is a true metropolis, said CII Chennai zone chairman J Murugavel.

August 22 is celebrated to commemorate the founding of the city of Madras (now Chennai). It was on this day in 1639 that the purchase of Madrasapatnam was made by the East India Company, thus setting the ball rolling in the making of a renowned city that it is today. Year 2022 marks the 383rd anniversary of Chennai, said CII.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— PM’s messages to In...
Meet Negha S and Alina Khan, two trans actors, from India and Pakistan, w...Premium
Meet Negha S and Alina Khan, two trans actors, from India and Pakistan, w...
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
Also Read |Madras Day: The city’s bomb proof Church and Robert Clive’s wedding

“Chennai Nights, a cultural extravaganza, has been organised as part of the celebrations. The highlight is the presence of more than 20 different food stalls, among others,” he said in a press release.

More from Chennai

The CII has organised a platform to showcase various products created by self-help groups, and farmer produce organisations during the two-day event that would be held at the Elliott’s Beach, the release added.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 10:15:24 pm
Next Story

Hawala racket routing money from South Africa to fund terror busted, say J&K police

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Variety predicts Oscar nomination for SS Rajamouli's RRR, Anil Kapoor calls it a 'proud moment'

2

Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’

3

'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

4

Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

5

Caste, clout, calculus: The wheels within wheels in BJP minister Sreeramulu's praise for rival Siddaramaiah

Featured Stories

CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Central agencies aren't fighting corruption....
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Central agencies aren't fighting corruption....
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Modi government has no tolerance for corruption
CBI Raids on Manish Sisodia: Modi government has no tolerance for corruption
Explained: What are flash floods and why they may increase in the next fe...
Explained: What are flash floods and why they may increase in the next fe...
Explained: Sonam Kapoor has a baby, film is coming up soon — a short hist...
Explained: Sonam Kapoor has a baby, film is coming up soon — a short hist...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
It's game on in crucial Telangana bypoll: KCR holds meeting, Amit Shah fo...
HashtagPolitics | His IT role to Vajpayee to his press meets, Cong rememb...
HashtagPolitics | His IT role to Vajpayee to his press meets, Cong rememb...
Central agencies aren't fighting corruption. They are intimidating oppn
Opinion

Central agencies aren't fighting corruption. They are intimidating oppn

CBI Raids on Sisodia: Modi govt has no tolerance for corruption
Opinion

CBI Raids on Sisodia: Modi govt has no tolerance for corruption

Rajasthan BJP leader caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’

Rajasthan BJP leader caught on tape admitting ‘lynching’

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Sonam Kapoor has a baby — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity
Explained

Sonam Kapoor has a baby — a short history of Bollywood’s leading ladies and maternity

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India
Experts Explain

How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in India

Premium
Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement