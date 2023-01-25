Chopper with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar makes emergency landing in Tamil Nadu

A helicopter carrying founder of ‘Art of Living’ foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and three others made an emergency landing near here on Wednesday due to inclement weather, police said.

The private chopper landed at the playground of Okkiyam government school, near Kadambur in the district this morning, due to foggy conditions.

As Ravishankar alighted the helicopter, a group of villagers approached him and sought his blessings.

A team of police and fire and rescue services personnel also reached the spot.

After interacting with the locals for an hour, Ravi Shankar left for Kangeyam in Tirupur district at 11.15 am, they said.

The spiritual leader was travelling from Bengaluru to Kangeyam to attend a programme.