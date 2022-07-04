After cholera outbreak, Puducherry declares public emergency in Karaikal

Puducherry’s health department has declared a public health emergency in the Karaikal district following the outbreak of cholera in the region and said that it is taking all remedial and management measures in coordination with the health department, Public Works Department, municipality, and other agencies.

All schools and colleges have also been ordered to close from Monday till Wednesday.

In a release, Saturday, G Sriramulu, Director of Health, said ADDS are reported in large numbers and most of the water samples tested are found to be unsatisfactory and some of them have tested positive for cholera.

People have been advised to follow hygiene practices like consuming boiled water for drinking, washing hands regularly, taking safe drinking water in public places and hotels, using a public toilet and avoiding open-air defecation, reporting any local government Primary Health Centres (PHC)/Community Health Centres (CHC) in case if a person comes across any symptoms.

Puducherry PWD Minister Lakshmi Narayanan and Transport Minister Chandira Priyanga inspected the affected areas on Sunday and analysed the condition of the water facilities. The ministers also held a discussion with the health department regarding the preventive measures that need to be implemented.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan took to Twitter and said they are reviewing the situation in Karaikal on emergency priority with health team officials through video conference. “All necessary steps are activated to contain the situation soon. Feel safe,” she tweeted.

We reviewed karaikkal health situation on emergency priotity with Health team officials thro Video conference All necessary steps are activated to contain the situation soon. Feel safe pic.twitter.com/lzfFlvLWsA — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) July 3, 2022

Karaikal District Collector and Magistrate L Mohammed Mansoor said the district invoked Section 144 (2) of the CrPC to regulate the private water suppliers and that it is not against the congregation of people.

“We are cracking down on the private water suppliers, they are not providing hygienic drinking water to the residents. We want to ensure that in all the hotels and everywhere, they use hot water or treated water. With the rise in cases, section 144(2) was declared on Sunday and the educational institutions were asked to close for the next three days as a preventive measure,” he said.

The collector noted that there is no life loss due to cholera till now in the Union territory and 14 patients are currently admitted and 46 are getting treatment across all 12 PHCs and CHCs.

The AIADMK’s Puducherry (East) secretary A Anbalagan alleged that the situation is entirely due to the negligence of the district administration.

“A public health emergency has been declared, this has brought a bad reputation to the entire Puducherry region… Authorities have declared it for cholera that was considered eradicated from our country 25 years ago,” he said.

“On May 28, close to 32 people from the Kilinjalmedu regions got infected with Cholera and were admitted to the hospital. If the authorities had acted swiftly and taken control measures, this wouldn’t have led to a dreadful situation now. The cases started to increase every day and now close to 6,000 people are infected and around 950 are getting treated inside the hospital,” he claimed.

Anbalagan also urged the Governor and the chief minister to initiate stringent action against the officials responsible for their negligent actions.