Children need to open up, most abusers are people known to them: Kushboo Sundar

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar, who alleged that she was sexually abused by her father when she was eight, said children “need to open up” about the abuse they face but they often don’t since in most cases, the perpetrators are family members or people known to them.

“I feel children need to open up… The main fear and thought that comes to their mind is that society is going to ask them [questions]… What did she do to provoke the men, what was she wearing, was she behaving friendly with the harasser etc. Moreover, most of such child abuses happen within the family or by people known to them. So children should open up,” the BJP leader told The Indian Express.

Khushbu, who was recently appointed member of the National Commission for Women, had earlier told online news portal Mojo Story that she had been sexually abused at the age of eight, and had endured the same in silence till age 15, after which the family severed all ties with her father.

On Tuesday, she told The Indian Express that her statement on the abuse she faced “was not a planned” one but she is glad she spoke out after a childhood spent “fearing the consequences”.

“When I was undergoing that as a child, I had responsibilities too. I had to worry about my brothers and mother. Like any other predator, [my father] would threaten me about the consequences if I spoke about it to others… about the harassment I faced. He used to threaten me about harming my mother and three brothers. That is how it happens in child abuses. Children go through such abuses fearing consequences, and [the attackers] continue to abuse more people because that one person kept quiet,” she said, adding, “If there were strict laws like POCSO then, I would have taken my father to court.”

On the reaction to her remarks, she said, “I can’t believe the amount of calls I have been getting from known and unknown people, all of them telling me that they will also gain courage to speak up one day.”

Khushbu now lives with her mother “who is fighting dementia”. Her father, she said, “died last year, somewhere in Mumbai”.

“After we had a better life, he tried his best to come back. He sent messages. But my door was always shut. I think he died last year… I have never spoken to him in the last 37 years. Like we say, karma bites back. He had three sons but none of them went for his funeral,” she said.

Born to a Muslim family in Mumbai, Khushbu, 52, started out as a child actor in the 1980s. In many of her films, she played strong-willed, independent women who fought against patriarchal oppression and society’s standards. She also frequently fought off charges of “obscenity” from conservatives and right-wing groups, particularly in her early films.

Even after she broke all ties with her father, said Khusbhbu, he would trouble her on the sets of her movies. “He (father) used to come and tell my producers that I would do anything for money. But the producers protected me, threw him out of the sets and told him not to come back again,” she said.

In 2010, Khushbu joined the DMK, with the late party doyen M Karunanidhi hailing her for her “progressive views”. In 2014, however, Khushbu moved to the Congress after she complained of being marginalised in the DMK. In 2020, she joined the BJP, a party she took on aggressively while she was Congress spokesperson.

On being part of the ruling party, she said it bring “lots of positivity”. “Being in the Opposition means you have to oppose every damn thing. At least we don’t have that issue here,” she said.

“Even when I was in the Congress, I did appreciate Narendra Modi for the National Education Policy and issues such as triple talaq. At the same time, I haven’t deleted a single old tweet I posted against the Prime Minister while I was spokesperson of the Congress. I did my job well, and that is what I am,” she said.

Asked about allegations that her decision to join the BJP was to protect her film producer-actor husband Sundar C, she said, “that has to be the most idiotic thing” that the Congress and Dravidian parties can bring up.

“The only business we do is cinema. I don’t have to worry about anything, I am an open book. Moreover, my husband will never step into my politics. I am on my own and he has no stake in what I do. If these people have the courage, let them prove their allegations,” she said.