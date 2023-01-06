scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Chief Minister MK Stalin to inaugurate mega Chennai Book Fair today evening

Organised by the Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), the Chennai Book Fair will have about 1,000 stalls this year and will remain open from 11 am to 8.30 pm.

chennai book fair 2023, mk stalinWhile an entry fee of Rs 10 is collected for regular visitors, school and college students can enjoy free walk-in on producing their identity cards. (Representational/ Express archives)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the 46th Chennai Book Fair and give away the Kalaignar Porkizhi annual literature awards at the YMCA grounds near Nandanam in Chennai on Friday.

The chief minister will inaugurate the event at 5 pm. Organised by the BookSellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), the Chennai Book Fair will have about 1,000 stalls this year. The fair will remain open from 11 am to 8.30 pm every day.

It is expected that many writers and publishers from other countries, who were not able to visit the fair in the last two years due to Covid-19 restrictions, will turn up in big numbers this year.

The Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, World Tamil Research Centre, Sahitya Akademi, National Book Trust, Thanjavur Tamil University, Archaeology Department and others like Penguin Random House India, British Council, Simon & Schuster India will participate in the fair. Queer Publishing House, a LGBTQIA+ publishing firm, has been allotted a separate stall for the first time.

While an entry fee of Rs 10 is collected for regular visitors, school and college students can enjoy free walk-in on producing their identity cards.

Meanwhile, the first-ever International book fair in the city, which will take place from January 16-18, will also be held on the YMCA grounds. According to the organisers, publishers from over 40 countries are expected to take part in the event.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 13:45 IST
Final electoral rolls for 2023 updated, here’s how to check your name on it

