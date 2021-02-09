Chief Minister Edappadi inaugurates Phase II of Chennai outer ring road

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Monday inaugurated the second phase of the Chennai Outer Ring Road (CORR) built at a cost of 1,025 crore rupees. Rural Industries Minister P Benjamin, Tamil Culture Minister Mafoi K Pandiarajan, newly appointed Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and other senior officials were present at the event.

The work for the second phase of the project began in March 2014. The 30.5-kilometer stretch built on behalf of the highways and minor ports department connecting the Nemilichery and Minjur on the Tiruvottiyur-Ponneri-Panchetty road is aimed to reduce the traffic congestion in the city suburbs connecting the national highways. The newly inaugurated stretch of the six-lane road is access controlled with service roads present on both ways.

The heavy vehicles can now reach the Tiruvallur port without entering the city. The motorists who intend to travel towards Tiruvallur and Andhra Pradesh can avail this road to reach the Chennai-Tiruvallur high road in less time. The motorists are subjected to pay the toll fee for which the government is yet to come up with a plan.

The first phase of the project connecting Vandalur on G.S.T road to Nemilichery came to public use in August 2014. Close to 30,000 vehicles including buses, light commercial vehicles and multi-axel vehicles pass through it which was built at a cost of 1,081.40 crore rupees

During the event CM Edappadi said knowing the importance of road infrastructure in social and economic development of a state and to cope up with the increasing traffic across the state, the Amma government is constantly involved in constructing bridges, laying quality roads, maintaining the road facilities of the highest standard.

On the sidelines of the event, CM Edappadi handed over the appointment orders to 94 typists recruited through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.