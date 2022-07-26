Chess Olympiad torch relay arrives in Coimbatore

Updated: July 26, 2022 12:18:45 pm
The torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad, which begins in Chennai on July 28, arrived in Coimbatore on Monday and was received by senior Tamil Nadu ministers.
After receiving the torch, state ministers V Senthil Balaji, S Muthusamy, M P Saminathan and K Ramachandran released balloons to mark the occasion amidst cultural programmes at CODISSIA grounds in the city.
By hosting the Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu, the entire nation is looking at the state and appreciating Chief Minister M K Stalin for organising and allotting necessary funds for the historic event, Senthil Balaji said at the function.
This is a great honour for Tamil Nadu as players from 187 countries are participating in the event, he said.
Grand Master Shyam Sundar inaugurated a rapid chess competition, while the ministers cut a cake and felicitated senior chess players.
சமூகநீதி காத்திடும் சரித்திர நாயகர், மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் தளபதி @mkstalin அவர்களின் நல்லாட்சியில், ஜூலை 28 முதல் ஆகஸ்ட் 10 வரை மாமல்லபுரத்தில் நடைபெறும் #ChessOlympiad2022 -ஐ சிறப்பிக்கும் வகையில், கோவை கொடிசியா அரங்கில், (1/3) pic.twitter.com/0t3zcbcGS3
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event in Chennai on July 28 in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and the tournament will be held till August 10.
The Olympiad torch rally is scheduled to be held on Wednesday between 4 pm and 7 pm from the Presidency College ground to Kamarajar Salai, Rajajaji Salai, War Memorial, Flag Staff Road, Anna Salai, Pallavan Salai, Central Alight Point, PLC Junction, Raja Muthiah Salai. It will then reach the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.
According to the city traffic police, a large number of people, school and college students, sports personalities, government officials, Members of Parliament and Legislative assembly, and cabinet ministers are likely to participate in this event.
