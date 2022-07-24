scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Chess Olympiad: Preparations on, test tournament held

As many as 1,414 players took part in the test tournament held in various age categories.

By: PTI | Chennai |
July 24, 2022 10:11:13 pm
DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin during a test competition to assess the preparedness ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram, Sunday.(PTI Photo)

Chess fever is well and truly on in Chennai with just four days to go for the 44th Olympiad.

As the countdown for the chess extravaganza continues, a test event was held on Sunday to assess the preparedness for the tournament.

A few thousand people took part in an Olympiad special run organised in the city today ahead of the prestigious tournament. State Ministers including Ma Subramanian, T M Anbarasan and P K Sekar Babu among others were present at the event.

As many as 1,414 players took part in the test tournament held in various age categories. The organisers claimed that the test event with 1,414 players was an attempt to enter the Noble Book of World Records.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India ServicesPremium
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
Other Reads |Chances of podium finish very high in Olympiad: India A team coach

The chess Olympiad is being held in India for the first time and the tournament will be held at Mamallapuram. Players from over 180 countries will be participating in the Olympiad with three Indian teams each in the Open and women’s sections.

‘Thambi’, mascot of the marquee event, can be seen at various places in the city while the iconic Napier Bridge has been painted in black and white colours to resemble a chess board. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event at the Nehru Indoor stadium here on July 28 in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin while the matches will begin from July 29 and go on till August 10.

More from Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government is leaving no stone unturned in the efforts to make the Olympiad a huge success. Chief Minister Stalin himself has been at the forefront, supervising the arrangements and visiting the venue to inspect the preparations.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express
NEW PRICING

Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters
Bihar politics

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Opinion

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs sheen off Fadnavis's 'gesture'

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs sheen off Fadnavis's 'gesture'

India vs West Indies: Shardul cleans up Pooran, Windies are four down
Follow Live Updates

India vs West Indies: Shardul cleans up Pooran, Windies are four down

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?
ICYMI

Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?
Explained

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement