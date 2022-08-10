Chess Olympiad: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 1 crore prize for Indian teams

August 10, 2022 1:45:05 pm
Both the India-B and A-Women’s teams, would be honoured with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore each for winning bronze medals in the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced here on Wednesday.
The international indoor sports event was successfully conducted by the Tamil Nadu government, bringing laurels from across the world, Stalin said.
The FIDE Chess Olympiad was held at Mamallapuram near here and it began on July 28 and concluded on August 9. The India ‘B’ team settled for a bronze medal in the Open section while the India ‘A’ women’s side also finished third in the Olympiad on Tuesday.
In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed joy over the two teams winning medals and said it has brought accolades to the country.
Subscriber Only Stories
Each of the two winning teams would be honoured by the Tamil Nadu government with a prize money of Rs 1 crore, he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Karnataka High Court gives partial relief to Rajinikanth’s wife in ‘Kochadaiiyaan’ case
Haryana HPSC HCS Prelims 2021 result declared; mains in October
‘The Sacrifice Zone’: Myanmar bears cost of green energy
Australian skipper Meg Lanning opts to take an ‘indefinite break’ from cricket
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS
Memes galore on social media after Nitish Kumar’s U-turn
Things to keep in mind before your next pedicure session
What do birds and beasts make of freedom?
‘Virat Kohli has the tools to come out of it (slump)’: Mahela Jayawardene on India’s Asia Cup campaign
Northrop taps rocket startup Firefly to replace Antares’ Russian engines
Omkar Realtors promoters’ release: Won’t intervene until special court gives a verdict, Bombay HC tells ED
SWAYAM 2022 semester exam dates announced; exam form submission date extended