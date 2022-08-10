scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Chess Olympiad: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 1 crore prize for Indian teams

The international indoor sports event was successfully conducted by the Tamil Nadu government, bringing laurels from across the world, MK Stalin said.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 10, 2022 1:45:05 pm
Chess Olympiad 2022, Chennai NewsTamil Nadu CM MK Stalin with Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand look on as action unfolds in the third round of the 44th Chess Olympiad at Mamallapuram, near Chennai, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Both the India-B and A-Women’s teams, would be honoured with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore each for winning bronze medals in the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced here on Wednesday.

The international indoor sports event was successfully conducted by the Tamil Nadu government, bringing laurels from across the world, Stalin said.

The FIDE Chess Olympiad was held at Mamallapuram near here and it began on July 28 and concluded on August 9. The India ‘B’ team settled for a bronze medal in the Open section while the India ‘A’ women’s side also finished third in the Olympiad on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed joy over the two teams winning medals and said it has brought accolades to the country.

Each of the two winning teams would be honoured by the Tamil Nadu government with a prize money of Rs 1 crore, he said.

First published on: 10-08-2022 at 01:45:05 pm

