Posters for Chess Olympiad closing ceremony show President, PM and CM

Ahead of the Chess Olympiad closing ceremony on Tuesday (August 9) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, posters for the event have been put up across the city with photographs of President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

This comes after the Madras High Court on July 27 directed the state government to include photographs of the President and Prime Minister in its promotional material, including in print and electronic media.

For the opening ceremony of the Olympiad, posters had only featured Stalin. This had prompted BJP workers to paste photographs of PM Modi on top of the existing posters.

In its order, the Madras HC had said, “International events hosted depict the image of the country in the international fora. It not only shows the development of the country, but its capability to organise an international event at such short notice… every government should work, including the State Government… When our country is hosting such an international event, it is the bounden duty of one and all to ensure that such function is organised efficiently and we leave an indelible mark at the international level.”

In the court, the state government had argued that the President’s photograph was not used as the Presidential election was yet to be concluded, and consent to use the Prime Minister’s pictures was received late.

To this, the bench headed by Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari said, “The interest of the nation should be (of) paramount importance in the mind of every citizen”.

The bench, also comprising Justice S Ananthi, had directed the district administration to “ensure that no damage or destruction is caused to any of the advertisements published containing the photographs of the Hon’ble President and the Prime Minister, apart from the Chief Minister, and if any such activities are reported, strict action should be taken against such personnel”.