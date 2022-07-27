Chess Olympiad 2022 in Tamil Nadu: Where you can eat while in Mamallapuram

Updated: July 27, 2022 1:36:22 pm
As Chennai prepares to play host for the 44th Chess Olympiad from July 28 to August 10 this year, there is a lot one can do while in Mamallapuram, also known as Mahabalipuram.
Mamallapuram is a Unesco heritage site located about 50 kilometres from the capital city of Tamil Nadu. While plenty of tourist sites await visitors, here are some restaurants along the road that one can go to:
Moonrakers
If you think you have seen this restaurant even though you haven’t been to the city, you must be right. Moonrakers is one of those restaurants that has been featured in many films. It is believed to have been the restaurant in town since 1985. Located in Fisherman’s Colony, it is known for its seafood. It is open on all days from 9 am to 11 am.
Adyar Ananda Bhavan
Popularly known as A2B, Adyar Ananda Bhavan is a place where you get dishes from the South and North Indian cuisines, and chat. A2B is located in Food Plaza in Mamallapuram and will be open from 8 am (if you want to grab a quick breakfast) to 11 am.
Bob Marley Cafe and Beach House
The Bob Marley cafe faces the sea and serves as a break from the usual city noise. Painted in vibrant colours, the place is known for its seafood. Situated in the Fisherman’s Colony of Mahabalipuram, the restaurant is open from 9 am to 11 am.
Kipling Cafe
Kipling Cafe is located in Akkarai and serves continental food, as they say, with an Asian touch. The cafe has alfresco or open dining and people can visit the place on all days.
East Coast at Madras Square
Located in Neelankarai, ECR, this restaurant serves continental food. The East Coast restaurant has an alfresco as well as indoor dining. The place is open from 11:30 am till 11 pm.
