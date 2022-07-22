scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

Chess Olympiad 2022: Tamil Nadu Tourism Department to run five free buses to-and-from Mamallapuram

Further, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department is planning to rebrand the auto-rickshaws in the coastal town as ‘Tourist-friendly Autos’. Close to 25 auto-rickshaws have been identified and they are set to be decked up in new designs.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
July 22, 2022 12:01:44 pm
Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) said the buses would start services from Madhya Kailash and will run via the IT corridor Rajiv Gandhi Salai to Sholinganallur junction and then take the East Coast Road route. (Twitter/MKStalin)

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Department (TTDC) is planning to run five hop-on-hop-off buses for tourists to-and-from Mamallapuram from Monday, free of cost, in view of the Chess Olympiad.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Sandeep Nanduri, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), said the buses would start services from Madhya Kailash and will run via the IT corridor Rajiv Gandhi Salai to Sholinganallur junction and then take the East Coast Road route.

Chess Olympiad 2022 |World’s biggest Chess championship to begin next week, here’s all you need to know

“The hop-on-hop-off bus services were in action 10 years ago. Now we are relaunching them alongside this Olympiad. We have identified 19 stops, a total of five buses will be used to take the visitors every one hour and it will be free of cost,” he said.

Further, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department is planning to rebrand the auto-rickshaws in the coastal town as ‘Tourist-friendly Autos’. Close to 25 auto-rickshaws have been identified and they are set to be decked up in new designs.

The 44th International Chess Olympiad – is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 10 at Poonjeri Village in Mamallapuram, a UNESCO heritage site, located about 50 kilometres from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The grand inaugural ceremony featuring the rich culture and tradition of Tamil Nadu will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and other special invitees at Nehru Indoor stadium on July 28.

