Chess Olympiad 2022: Tamil Nadu Tourism Department to run five free buses to-and-from Mamallapuram

July 22, 2022 12:01:44 pm
The Tamil Nadu Tourism Department (TTDC) is planning to run five hop-on-hop-off buses for tourists to-and-from Mamallapuram from Monday, free of cost, in view of the Chess Olympiad.
Speaking to indianexpress.com, Sandeep Nanduri, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), said the buses would start services from Madhya Kailash and will run via the IT corridor Rajiv Gandhi Salai to Sholinganallur junction and then take the East Coast Road route.
“The hop-on-hop-off bus services were in action 10 years ago. Now we are relaunching them alongside this Olympiad. We have identified 19 stops, a total of five buses will be used to take the visitors every one hour and it will be free of cost,” he said.
Further, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department is planning to rebrand the auto-rickshaws in the coastal town as ‘Tourist-friendly Autos’. Close to 25 auto-rickshaws have been identified and they are set to be decked up in new designs.
Subscriber Only Stories
The 44th International Chess Olympiad – is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 10 at Poonjeri Village in Mamallapuram, a UNESCO heritage site, located about 50 kilometres from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The grand inaugural ceremony featuring the rich culture and tradition of Tamil Nadu will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and other special invitees at Nehru Indoor stadium on July 28.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
Latest News
Delhi Crime Season 2 teaser: Shefali Shah’s Vartika Singh says ‘crimes kam hi nahi hote’
Explained: Despite incentives, why is DSR technique not gaining ground in Punjab?
Chess Olympiad 2022: Tamil Nadu Tourism Department to run five free buses to-and-from Mamallapuram
Depression is probably not caused by a chemical imbalance in the brain – new study
CBSE 12th Results 2022: Unequal weightage to Term 1 and Term 2 performance
Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she is not open to love anymore: ‘It’s closed, take a U-turn’
Maharashtra: Pimpri-Chinchwad police order action against men found loitering around schools, colleges
No more girls & boys only schools in Kerala, orders child rights panel
Tamil Nadu: Govt forms expert panel with ISRO scientists to probe pungent odour in North Chennai
8 arrested for offering ‘namaz’ in public in Haridwar
CBSE 12th Results 2022: Overall pass percentage dips, fewer students scoring 95% and above
Karan Johar on favouring Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan on Koffee with Karan episode: ‘Love them both dearly’