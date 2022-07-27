scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Chess Olympiad 2022: Exclusive immigration counters, exit corridors for players at Chennai airport

Nearly 50 volunteers proficient in the native language of the visitors have been deployed at the airport to help them with the formalities

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: July 27, 2022 12:33:15 pm
Chess Olympiad 2022, Chennai NewsThe airport director said that players from various countries have reached the city over the last four days and the officials have the data on their flights and numbers. (Photo Courtesy: TNDIPRNEWS/Twitter)

The Chennai International Airport has made elaborate arrangements to welcome players, arbiters and other officials arriving in the city for the 44th Chess Olympiad beginning in Mamallapuram Thursday (July 28).

Sharad Kumar, director, of Chennai International Airport, told indianexpress.com that measures have been taken to ensure the guests from overseas have a pleasant experience.

Also Read |PM Modi’s visit: Chennai cops turn city into fortress, ban flying of drones

“We have set up separate immigration counters. Similarly, customs clearance is also separate for players and arbiters so that they are cleared fast. We are hosting this event for the first time, we want to make sure they have a pleasant experience on their visit to India and Chennai. We have got an exclusive exit corridor for them so that they do not have to mix with other travellers,” he said.

Kumar added that the Tamil Nadu government has deployed nearly 50 volunteers proficient in the native language of the visitors and help them with the formalities at the airport. Vehicles to transport them to their destination have also been arranged at the arrival area. We have around 30-35 coaches and depending on the arrival of the players and others, they will operate,” he said.

The airport director said that players from various countries have reached the city over the last four days and the officials have the data on their flights and numbers.

Also Read |How to reach 44th International Chess Olympiad venue in Mamallapuram from Chennai airport

“Initially, few participants reached the city. Today (Wednesday), we are expecting close to 1,600 people and tomorrow another 600 might come. We have opened four counters for providing SIM cards to the guests. The volunteers will assist them in completing those procedures,” he added.

(Photo Courtesy: TNDIPRNEWS/Twitter)

The inaugural ceremony will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai and it will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and several other dignitaries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

The state government announced a holiday for schools, colleges, and other non-essential government offices in four districts Thursday in view of the opening day of the Olympiad.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

A case of Supreme Court’s comments going against Indian values

5

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

Premium
Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking suspension of Satyender Jain

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking suspension of Satyender Jain

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

Premium
This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive
Express Explained

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive

Premium
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement