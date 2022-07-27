Chess Olympiad 2022: Exclusive immigration counters, exit corridors for players at Chennai airport

Updated: July 27, 2022 12:33:15 pm
The Chennai International Airport has made elaborate arrangements to welcome players, arbiters and other officials arriving in the city for the 44th Chess Olympiad beginning in Mamallapuram Thursday (July 28).
Sharad Kumar, director, of Chennai International Airport, told indianexpress.com that measures have been taken to ensure the guests from overseas have a pleasant experience.
“We have set up separate immigration counters. Similarly, customs clearance is also separate for players and arbiters so that they are cleared fast. We are hosting this event for the first time, we want to make sure they have a pleasant experience on their visit to India and Chennai. We have got an exclusive exit corridor for them so that they do not have to mix with other travellers,” he said.
Kumar added that the Tamil Nadu government has deployed nearly 50 volunteers proficient in the native language of the visitors and help them with the formalities at the airport. Vehicles to transport them to their destination have also been arranged at the arrival area. We have around 30-35 coaches and depending on the arrival of the players and others, they will operate,” he said.
We welcome Team Cuba 🇨🇺 to India for the 44th FIDE #ChessOlympiad 🙂
Namaste, Welcome to 🇮🇳 🙏#India4ChessOlympiad #ChessChennai2022 @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @YASMinistry @aicfchess @EOIHavana @pibchennai @ddsportschannel @akashvanisports pic.twitter.com/xE7T4NvwuH
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 26, 2022
The airport director said that players from various countries have reached the city over the last four days and the officials have the data on their flights and numbers.
“Initially, few participants reached the city. Today (Wednesday), we are expecting close to 1,600 people and tomorrow another 600 might come. We have opened four counters for providing SIM cards to the guests. The volunteers will assist them in completing those procedures,” he added.
The inaugural ceremony will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai and it will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and several other dignitaries.
The state government announced a holiday for schools, colleges, and other non-essential government offices in four districts Thursday in view of the opening day of the Olympiad.
