Chess Olympiad 2022 | Traffic diversions in Chennai: Check which routes to avoid today and tomorrow

Ahead of the inaugural function of the 44th World Chess Olympiad, which will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on July 28, the Chennai traffic police has announced diversions in parts of the city on Wednesday and Thursday. The Olympiad is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 10 at Poonjeri Village in Mamallapuram.

The grand inaugural ceremony featuring the rich culture and tradition of Tamil Nadu will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and other special invitees.

In a press release, the Greater Chennai police announced that there will be slow movement of traffic at EVR Salai, Central Square, Anna Salai, Raja Muthiaha Salai and the areas in and around Jawaharlal Nehru indoor Stadium.

The vehicles from Puliyanthope intending to proceed to Periamet will be diverted at Demelows Point towards Puliyanthope. Similarly, the vehicles from EVK Sampath Salai x Jermiah Road junction will be diverted towards Doveton, the release said.

Commercial vehicles intending to proceed to Central will not be allowed beyond Gengu Reddy Point, Nair Point, Gandhi Irwin Point. Commercial vehicles from Parrys will be diverted at Parrys, Kuralagam junction, Mint Street, Wall Tax Road, Moolakothalam to Vyasarpadi flyover to reach their destination.

Earlier, the Greater Chennai Police announced that they have put in place a five-tier security arrangement and have deployed 22,000 personnel ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the city on July 28. Flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles have been banned in the city limits on July 28 and 29 under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. According to a statement issued by the police, under the City Commissioner of Police, four Additional Commissioners, seven officers of the rank of Joint Commissioner/DIG and 26 officers in the rank of Deputy Commissioner/Superintendent have been deployed for security duty.