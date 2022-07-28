Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inspects arrangements for Chess Olympiad, unveils exquisite sculpture

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated an exquisite sculpture, carved out by artisans of the State-owned Poompuhar (Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation) at the entrance to Mamallapuram, near here, ahead of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad set to commence on Thursday.

Also Read | Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu: Government announces holiday for four districts on July 28

The 45-foot high piece of art is meant to showcase the talent of the handicraft artisans for which the heritage town is famous for in addition to the ancient Shore Temple and an array of monuments.

Just 1⃣ day to go for #ChessChennai2022. Chennai is all set to host one of the biggest sporting events in its nearly four centuries of existence. The arrangements are a perfect 🔟! It’s time to say #WelcomeToChennai and show the world our hospitality. Let’s make history! pic.twitter.com/w7xdFM9inI — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 27, 2022

Also, the Chief Minister inspected the venues of the Chennai Chess Olympiad in Chennai — the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate a grand event in the presence of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi — and Poonjeri in Mamallapuram where the event would be conducted and reviewed the arrangements being made for it.

Also Read | How to reach 44th International Chess Olympiad venue in Mamallapuram from Chennai airport

Extending his greetings and best wishes to the players, Ravi said in his message: “Let’s participate, compete and set new benchmarks of sportsmanship bestowed with the true spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (world is one big family).” He invited the chess players from various parts of India and from the globe to visit the historical and cultural sites and be part of the timeless, vivid and vibrant spiritual enrichment of Tamil Nadu.

“The threat of the global pandemic is not over yet, new variants are posing new challenges. Therefore, I urge all to take necessary precautions and follow the guidelines to ensure safety of selves and our loved ones,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) launched the “Hop-on and Hop-off” free tours from Chennai to Mamallapuram for the benefit of chess lovers and the public. The TTDC would operate five buses connecting 14 major tourist locations on the ECR from July 28 to August 10, an official release here said.

Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni legislator Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated an incentive trip for winners of the inter-school students’ chess competition held in connection with the Chess Olympiad. The winners, studying in the government-run schools, were taken on a free trip to Bengaluru by a special flight from here.

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – 75th Independence Day – Tamil Nadu will observe the “Har Ghar Tiranga” in all houses from August 13 to 15.

The campaign, being spearheaded by the Union Culture Ministry, aims to encourage the citizens to exhibit the tricolour with almost no restrictions. One can upload selfie on https://harghartiranga.com website.