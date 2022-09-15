scorecardresearch
Chennai’s Sunday burglar arrested after two years: police

Police said Sivachandiran struck only on Sundays because he had an office job on other days.

The 32-year-old M Sivachandiran, of Sankarapuram in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district, was caught at Sesha Nagar near Poonamallee in the state capital on Monday night. (Express Photo)

A burglar who struck only on Sundays because he worked in an office near Chennai on other days has finally been arrested, police said.

The 32-year-old M Sivachandiran, of Sankarapuram in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district, was caught at Sesha Nagar near Poonamallee in the state capital on Monday night.

“The investigation revealed that he committed five house-breaking offences in Poonamallee, Senneerkuppam and Thiruverkadu areas in the past two years. He was arrested and 10-sovereign gold jewellery was recovered,” police said in a press release.

According to police, Sivachandiran has confessed to selling most of the stolen jewellery at Attica Gold Company in Avadi. The jewellery store and its manager were later booked for allegedly buying stolen gold, they said.

Earlier, Avadi police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore formed a team to arrest the burglar after receiving several complaints. A man in a uniform was spotted roaming around with a bag in CCTV footage from some areas which reported thefts, according to police.

Sivachandiran worked at an office near Sriperumbudur.

