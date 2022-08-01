scorecardresearch
Chennai’s second airport to come up at Parandur

Tamil Nadu government authorities had identified four locations for the development of a greenfield airport near Chennai. Among them, the AAI had found Pannur and Parandur comparatively more feasible locations for the airport.

Updated: August 1, 2022 6:15:52 pm
The proposed second airport is approximately 57 kilometres away from the existing one at Meenambakkam. (Source: screengrab)

Chennai’s long wait for its second airport is set to end as Parandur near Sriperumbudur has been chosen as the site to construct the greenfield facility.

To a question raised by Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said Monday that after comparing the viability and feasibility, including the presence of habitations and industrial establishments and the land acquisitions cost of both sides, the state government had shortlisted Parandur as the location for the development of the greenfield airport.

He added that as per the provisions of the Greenfield Airport Policy (2008), the state government is now required to submit a proposal to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) for grant of ‘site clearance’.

Singh noted that the Tamil Nadu government authorities had identified as many as four locations for the development of a greenfield airport near Chennai and requested the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to carry out inspection of sites to their sustainability for airport development. He said the AAI had found Pannur and Parandur comparatively more feasible locations for the airport.

Following this, the AAI forwarded the pre-feasibility report to Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) advising it carry out obstacle limitation surface (OLS) survey and charting work the identified sites, he added.

The proposed second airport is approximately 57 kilometres away from the existing one at Meenambakkam.

A week ago, after meeting Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiradtiya Scindia in New Delhi, Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu told the media that they held discussions regarding the location for the second airport in Chennai.

Thennarasu said they also discussed with Scindia regarding the expansions of other airports in Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Salem, etc.

First published on: 01-08-2022 at 06:11:38 pm

