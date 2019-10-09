After easing Chennai’s water woes, last water train from Jolarpettai winds up service

After a successful 89-day service to ease the city’s water woes, the water wagons plying from Jolarpettai in Vellore to Villivakkam in Chennai made their final run Tuesday. The supply, which commenced on July 12 under the management of the Southern Railway and Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), was initiated to ease the water crisis in the city which had peaked during summer.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, senior officials from the Southern Railway said the water wagons had supplied the city with 44,500 million litres of water a day (MLD) ending on October 8.

“Two water wagons, consisting of 50 wagons each, had been deployed to supply 500 MLD of water to the city. The trains made two trips everyday, one at 9 am and the other at 3 pm,” said an official.

The official elaborated that the water from the wagons was then connected to a Metrowater pipeline at the Villivakkam yard from where it was sent to a tank at Kilpauk for storage.

“Close to 30 people from the Southern Railway working in two shifts were involved in coordinating the water wagons everyday,” he said. Speaking about the cost incurred for the same, the official said that Southern Railway had collected Rs 12 crore so far, with Metrowater paying Rs 8.60 lakh per train.

The official added that the service had been temporarily suspended by Metrowater since supply in the city has been augmented with rainfall received in September and the arrival of Krishna water in Chennai.