First time since Covid outbreak, Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital records zero cases

For the first-time ever since the pandemic began in March 2020, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai reported zero Covid-19 cases Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, during the second wave of the pandemic, a total of 2,050 beds of the hospital were occupied and additionally, 450 Intensive Care Units were set up. With the number of Covid cases dipping over the last few months, the number of patients visiting the hospital for Covid-19 treatment also came down drastically. On Monday, the lone Covid-19 patient recovered and was discharged.

First time we have 0 patients at rggh my heart felt thanks to everyone to reach this milestone 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2iFoFNnESO — E.Theranirajan MRCPCH (uk)FRCPCH(uK) (@ETRajan1) April 12, 2022

Meanwhile, in the state Assembly on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the government is prepared to tackle the XE variant or any other new strain of the virus.

The minister was replying to the former Health Minister and AIADMK MLA C Vijayabaskar, who moved a calling attention motion and wanted to know the steps being taken in view of a new strain and also for vaccination.

Referring to his meeting with the Chairman of India’s Covid-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, N K Arora, on April 10, Subramanian quoted him as saying that according to the Centre, the one case each detected in Maharashtra and Gujarat are not the XE variant. XE is one among the seven sub-variants of Omicron. Subramanian quoted Arora and said there is no need to panic but added that the government is cautious.

On April 14, Subramanian said Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate 2,096 new upgraded beds set up at a total cost of Rs 365 crore for critical and intensive care units at the state-run facilities across the state.

The Minister also said that the government has started screening all international passengers. “In a first for state governments, the Whole Genome Sequencing equipment was launched in September last year at a state-run facility by Stalin. Through this, the Tamil Nadu government is monitoring the developments related to mutations,” Subramanian said.

The state on Tuesday added 22 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 34,53,134. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 as there were no new casualties. A total of 25 people were discharged on Tuesday leaving 226 active infections.

Chennai logged nine new cases while Chengalpet added six fresh cases and as many as 28 districts recorded zero Covid-19 cases. Till the morning of April 12, 10.55 crore vaccine doses were administered in the state.

(With PTI Inputs)