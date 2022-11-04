Chennai youths dance before bus for social media fame, get three-day ‘punishment’

After a video of two youngsters blocking a Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus and dancing in front of it in Chennai went viral on social media, police made them spread road safety awareness from the same spot for three days.

In the video, the youngsters can be seen dancing to the popular “Marry Me” reel on Instagram in front of the bus. Another youth, who recorded the video, has also been punished.

After netizens on Twitter alerted the Chennai police to the video on Wednesday, they replied to the tweet saying that “strict action” had been initiated against the youngsters.

As per local media reports, the boys are aged below 18. Police warned them not to repeat such publicity stunts. They were made to spread messages on the need to maintain road safety and obey traffic rules and the prohibition on travelling on buses’ footboards, for three days.