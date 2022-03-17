Chennai youth kills father who scolded him for not going to work

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Chennai on Thursday on charges of murdering his father, who used to scold him over his alcoholism and for not doing any work, the police said.

According to the police, S Nithyanandam allegedly stabbed his father P Selvam (52) with a knife on Wednesday night around 10pm after the duo got into a heated argument, and fled the spot.

On hearing Selvam scream, their neighbours and relatives reached there and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, the police added.

Nithyanandam, a resident of Veerapandi Nagar in Choolaimedu, is said to be an alcoholic and was allegedly drunk when he quarrelled with his father.

After Selvam’s elder son, Prashanth, lodged a complaint against his brother in connection with his father’s death, Nithyanandam was picked up from a hideout, the Choolaimedu police said, adding that the knife was also recovered.