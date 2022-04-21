TN: Youth dies in police custody, two cops likely to be suspended

A 25-year-old youth detained for allegedly possessing drugs in Chennai died after he was beaten up at the police station, sources said Thursday, with two policemen likely to be suspended.

V Vignesh died on Tuesday, a day after he and his friend were detained by the police near Kellys area on Monday, said an officer in know of the case.

Police had registered a case of suspicious death, but denied allegations initially that Vignesh was tortured. They said his death was related to an illness.

An internal probe has, however, revealed that both Vignesh and his friend were beaten up at the station, the source mentioned above added.

“When the autorickshaw in which they were travelling was stopped for checking, Vignesh tried to run away… Police caught him and found a knife and a packet of ganja with him. He confessed he was a regular user of ganja… they said the seized ganja packets, of about 10 grams each, were for their consumption and not for sale. They were taken to the Secretariat Colony police station,” the officer said.

The officer said Vignesh and his friend were beaten up during questioning by the in-charge officer at the police station.

“Soon Vignesh had seizures and he collapsed. He was taken to a nearby hospital and later to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” the officer said, adding Vignesh, an orphan, worked as a horserider at Marina beach and earned Rs 300-400 a day.

Another senior police officer said a disciplinary action is on against the police station in-charge and two other policemen for taking Vignesh into custody.

However, he added: “They already had minor bruises (before being brought to police station). We are told there were no external injuries due to police torture. But only a postmortem report will reveal more details such as internal bleeding or an existing health condition that led to the death.”