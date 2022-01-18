Chennai youth stages abduction to extort money from father, cops find him in Secunderabad

The Chennai City Police Saturday let off a youth with a warning after he allegedly staged his abduction in order to extort Rs 30 lakh from his father, a businessman, in order to shoot a short film.

The youth was traced in Secunderabad a day after his father approached the police and brought back to the city.

According to the police, Pensilaya, 54, a businessman from Vadapalani, who lives with his wife and two sons, had lodged a complaint on January 14 that his younger son P Krishna Prasad, 24, had visited a nearby mall the previous day but did not return home.

Pensilaya also told the police that he received a message from Krishna Prasad’s number saying his son has been kidnapped and he should pay a ransom of Rs 30 lakh for his release.

Vadapalani Police, under Inspector Praveen Rajesh, formed a team and conducted an inquiry. With assistance from the cybercrime department, the police traced Krishna Prasad’s mobile location to Secunderabad in Telangana.

A team from Chennai reached Secunderabad and with support from the local police, managed to locate and rescue Krishna Prasad.

The police later found that Krishna Prasad had staged his abduction in order to extract money from his father to make a short film. The police let him off with a warning.