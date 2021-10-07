Chennai: Yoga instructor arrested for allegedly raping 22-year-old disciple

A 45-year-old yoga instructor from Kodambakkam was arrested on Wednesday by the Chennai Police for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman on multiple occasions, recording the act, and threatening to leak the videos on the internet.

The victim was a disciple of the accused, identified as Yogaraj alias Poovendran Chidambaram.

According to the All Women Police in Mambalam, the woman in her complaint alleged the instructor had intoxicated her by mixing sedatives in a cold dink before raping her for the first time in April this year. She alleged he raped her on multiple occasions after that, and blackmailed her saying he would leak the videos if she didn’t cooperate with him.

According to The Hindu, the accused had invited the victim to his house in April on the pretext of hosting a birthday party, where he spiked her drink and allegedly raped her.

The complainant also alleged the accused has obscene videos of several other women on his mobile phone.

On arrest, the police seized a laptop and a cell phone from the accused. Following an inquiry, the accused would be produced in court, the police said.