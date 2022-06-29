Chennai worker dies of asphyxiation while clearing a blocked sewer, contractor arrested

A 26-year-old man, who was engaged in cleaning a drain in Madhavaram in north Chennai Tuesday, died of asphyxiation. The condition of another worker, who also fainted while trying to rescue his coworker, is said to be critical. The police have arrested contractor M Prakash, 53, and his supervisor V Vinish, 33, in connection with the incident and later remanded them.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Nelson, and another worker Ravikumar, 40, of Thanjavur was engaged by a private contract worker to clear a blockage in a sewer on Muthumariamman Koil street in Madhavaram.

Nelson collapsed inside after inhaling the poisonous gas around 3 pm. His colleague Ravikumar, who entered to rescue Nelson, also fainted inside. The passerby had immediately alerted the control room and the local police were informed. Half an hour later five officers of the Fire brigade reached the spot and pulled out the workers, who were rushed to Stanley Government Hospital. While Nelson was declared dead on arrival, Ravikumar, whose condition is said to be critical, is undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint, the Madhavaram police registered a case under sections 304A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Prohibitions of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act.