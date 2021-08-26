Chennai: Worker dies as soil caves in at hospital construction site, two injured

A 27-year-old worker died and two others were injured after soil caved in while they were building a rainwater-harvesting unit at an under-construction private hospital in Old Washermenpet, Chennai on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Chinnadurai from Villupuram, and the injured Veerappan (55) and Akash (22) from Chennai.

According to an official of the northern region district of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service, the accident took place when the workers were setting up concrete rings in the 15-foot deep and 6-foot wide pit they had dug for rainwater harvesting. At around 2 pm, the loose soil caved in and the workers were trapped inside.

Soon, a 108 ambulance with a doctor and nurses reached the spot. Both Veerappan and Akash were rescued and they were provided first-aid by the healthcare personnel and sent to a nearby hospital. Since the work was going on in a narrow area, the firefighters were not able to bring in big rescue machines like a JCB and hence the mission got delayed than usual.

Chennai district collector J Vijaya Dharani and other senior officials were monitoring the rescue work. After a three hour-struggle, the rescue workers managed to pull Chinnadurai out from the pit. He was taken to a nearby hospital but declared dead on arrival. One of the rescued workers is undergoing treatment at Stanley Hospital and the other is resting at home.

The police have registered an FIR against the mason for employing workers without safety gear and an investigation is taking place.