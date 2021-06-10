Chennai: Woman who went ‘missing’ from hospital found dead in same building

The body of a 41-year-old woman, who had been reported missing after being admitted at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai, has been found in a decomposed stage on the eighth floor in Tower III of the hospital, police said on Thursday.

The woman went missing on May 23.

According to the police, Mouli (48) and his wife Sunitha, residents of West Tambaram, tested positive for Covid-19 in May. While Mouli was advised home isolation, his wife was admitted to RGGH. As per the FIR copy, Sunitha was admitted to the third floor of Tower III (b wing) around 11:30 pm on May 21.

Around 2 am on May 23, Mouli received a call from the police station situated in the hospital complex, asking if his wife had reached home, as she was missing from her bed. Mouli then called up his relatives and friends, but got no news of Sunitha. Around 8 am, he reached the hospital and searched for his wife.

Since Mouli too was suffering from Covid-19, he had to remain in home isolation for over a week. On May 31, he reached the C4 police station and registered a missing complaint.

On June 8, Mouli received a call from the police station asking him to identify a body found on the eighth floor of tower III. The body was found to be Sunitha’s.

The C4 police have registered a case. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the police said they are they are analysing the CCTV footage of the ward and making inquires with the workers who were present on the day Sunitha went missing.

The post-mortem has been completed and the samples have been sent for testing, officers said.