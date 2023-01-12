Chennai woman fakes husband’s death, arrested

A woman in Chennai who faked her alcoholic husband’s death was arrested Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Police said.

According to the police, Velumurugan, 40, a resident of Madhialagan Nagar in Saligramam, Chennai, was taken to the Government Kilpauk Hospital Wednesday by his wife Vinodhini, 37, who claimed that the man fell down in an inebriated state and sustained injuries.

The doctors who examined Velmurugan declared him dead on arrival and informed the police. The Virugambakkam police found blood injuries on Velmurugan’s stomach and registered a case of a suspicious death.

On further inquiry, the police learnt that it was Vinodhini who stabbed her husband and faked as if her husband fell down and sustained injuries.

Vinodhini would be presented in the court Thursday, they said.

“Velmurugan, an alcoholic, reached home on January 9 (Monday) in an inebriated condition, with his clothes and body laced with mud. His wife had helped him get a shower and made him go to bed. After a while, Velmurugan urinated on the bed which led to a heated argument between the couple. The agitated wife had stabbed the man in the stomach with a knife,” an officer said.

“Velmurugan was not taken to hospital but given some basic treatment at home. On Wednesday afternoon, Velmurugan fell unconscious following profuse bleeding. He had then been taken to the hospital where he was declared dead,” the officer said.