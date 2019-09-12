Chennai woman dies after AIADMK leader’s banner falls on her and tanker runs over

In a freak accident, a 23-year-old woman was crushed to death in Pallikaranai near Chennai after a hoarding erected on the divider fell on her. She was run over by a water tanker after she lost her balance and fell on the road.

Advertising

The deceased has been identified as Subhasri, a resident of Chrompet, who was returning home via Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Road after finishing her exam. The illegal banners were installed on either side of the road and on the median by former AIADMK councilor to announce his son’s wedding.

Subhasri was rushed to the nearby hospital where she was declared dead. According to police, the incident happened around 2:30 pm. The body was sent to the Chrompet Government Hospital for postmortem.

In 2017, the Madras High Court passed an order banning hoarding of living persons, political parties alongside roads and pavement obstructing traffic and causing inconvenience to the pedestrians.

Advertising

The accident led to social media outrage as people slammed the government and the police department for allowing the party cadres to erect illegal hoardings on the road. DMK leader MK Stalin took to Twitter and held the AIADMK government responsible for the woman’s death. “Government’s negligence, the lack of responsibility by officials, the inefficiency of police have caused the death of Subasri,” he tweeted.

This isn’t the first time an incident like this has happened in the state. In 2017, Ragupathy Kandasamy, a 30-year-old techie, died in a similar manner in Coimbatore after his motorcycle rammed into a temporary wooden hoarding set up on the road by the AIADMK cadres for MGR centenary celebrations.

St. Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation police has arrested the truck driver Manoj under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way, 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC. The officials are carrying out further investigation.