Chennai woman arrested after her dog bites 9-year-old girl

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested a woman after her pet grievously injured a nine-year-old girl by biting her in several places. According to the police, the victim resides at an apartment near Nolambur.

The police said the incident took place on December 28. “When the girl was walking inside the apartment complex, a dog belonging to another resident chased and attacked her. She was bitten all over her body. As soon as the neighbours noticed it, they shooed the dog away and rescued the girl. Her parents immediately took her to a nearby private hospital,” an official at the Nolambur police station said.

He added that later an argument ensued between the dog owner, identified as Vijaya, and the parents and the latter lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Vijaya, the owner of the pet, under Section 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 337 (endangering life) of the IPC. She was presented before the magistrate and was later released Monday.

The police said the dog has been removed from the place and been handed over to the sanitary inspector of the city corporation.