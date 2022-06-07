Acid thrown at woman in Chennai for avoiding ex-boyfriend; two arrested

The Chennai police have arrested a woman and her friend on charges of throwing acid at another woman, officials said Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Leka, 26, who lives with her mother near Alapakkam. They said Leka heard someone banging at her door at around 3.45 am on Sunday. Leka woke up her mother and both of them opened the door and saw M Aishwarya, 37, and C Deenadhayalan, 36, standing near the door. When Leka and her mother questioned them, Aishwarya, who was hiding an acid bottle threw it at Leka leaving her with injuries on the left side of her face. Her mother also reportedly suffered a minor injury.

Hearing the scream of the mother and the daughter, the neighbours rushed to their house and took them to a nearby hospital for treatment. Based on a complaint filed by the victim at the Maduravoyal police station, a case was registered and the police arrested Porur resident Aishwarya and her friend Dheenadhayalan from Nanmangalam.

During the inquiry, the police found that Leka was in a relationship with Dheenadayalan and after coming to know that he is already married, she started avoiding him. Later, she had fallen in love with one Parthiban, who was already in a relationship with Aishwarya. Angered over Leka, both Dheenadayalan and Aishwarya visited Leka’s residence and threw acid on her.

Both the accused were arrested on Sunday and remanded to judicial custody.