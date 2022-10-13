scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Chennai woman, 20, dies after man pushes her in front of moving train

Satheesh pushed Sathya, a college student, in front of an approaching train around 1pm following an argument, according to police.

A 20-year-old woman died on Thursday after she was allegedly pushed by a man in front of a moving train at the St Thomas Mount Railway Station in Chennai, police said.

According to police, around 1pm, Satheesh, a resident of Adambakkam, picked up an argument with the woman and suddenly pushed her from the platform to the track when a suburban train from Tambaram was fast approaching. He fled from the spot soon.

Police identified the woman as Sathya, a second-year B Com student in a T Nagar college. She belonged to the same area as Satheesh and was the daughter of a female head constable. She was on her way to college with her friends.

One of the woman’s friends told indianexpress.com that Satheesh and Sathya had known each other for a long time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India

Police sent the body for a postmortem and formed special teams to arrest the absconding accused.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 06:31:00 pm
Next Story

Deepika Padukone opens up about rumours of trouble in marriage with Ranveer Singh

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement