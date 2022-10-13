Chennai woman, 20, dies after man pushes her in front of moving train

A 20-year-old woman died on Thursday after she was allegedly pushed by a man in front of a moving train at the St Thomas Mount Railway Station in Chennai, police said.

According to police, around 1pm, Satheesh, a resident of Adambakkam, picked up an argument with the woman and suddenly pushed her from the platform to the track when a suburban train from Tambaram was fast approaching. He fled from the spot soon.

A 20-year-old girl, doing her 2nd year in a private arts and science college in T Nagar, Chennai dies after her male friend allegedly pushed her in front of a moving train at St Thomas Mount Railway station today afternoon. Cops are on the lookout for the accused.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/1ZIJ3spwb6 — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) October 13, 2022

Police identified the woman as Sathya, a second-year B Com student in a T Nagar college. She belonged to the same area as Satheesh and was the daughter of a female head constable. She was on her way to college with her friends.

One of the woman’s friends told indianexpress.com that Satheesh and Sathya had known each other for a long time.

Police sent the body for a postmortem and formed special teams to arrest the absconding accused.