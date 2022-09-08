Decomposed bodies of West Bengal couple found in Chennai lodge

A couple from West Bengal was found dead at a lodge near Triplicane in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the couple identified as Prasenjit Gosh (24) and Aprita Pal (20) had booked a room Saturday.

The police said the hotel staff had noticed that the room had remained locked throughout the day with Gosh stepping out on one or two occasions.

A hotel staffer experienced a foul smell when he crossed the room around 6:40 am Wednesday following which he informed the lodge management and they immediately alerted the Triplicane Police Station.

The police personnel on visiting the lodge found that the room was locked from inside. They later broke open the door and found the couple dead on their bed.

The police personnel told The Indian Express that they were unable to stand near the door due to the extreme foul smell.

“The bodies were in a decomposed state. We have seized a poison bottle. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Their families are on the way,” said an official.

Advertisement

“As per the initial investigation, they are not married. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure),” he added.