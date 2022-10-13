Chennai News Live Updates: IMD predicts heavy rains across Tamil Nadu today

Chennai News Live, October 13, 2022: Heavy rains are expected across today across Tamil Nadu, which has been witnessing heavy downpour in the past couple of days the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas till October 16.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar on Thursday.

In other news, a man who set himself on fire at the Madras High Court campus in Chennai Tuesday afternoon, succumbed to burn injuries Wednesday morning. He died during treatment at Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital in the Tamil Nadu capital.