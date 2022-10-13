scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Chennai News Live Updates: IMD predicts heavy rains across Tamil Nadu today

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas till October 16.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | October 13, 2022 8:53:59 am
IMD predicts the rain to continue till October 16. (File Photo)

Heavy rains are expected across today across Tamil Nadu, which has been witnessing heavy downpour in the past couple of days the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Karur, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar on Thursday.

In other news, a man who set himself on fire at the Madras High Court campus in Chennai Tuesday afternoon, succumbed to burn injuries Wednesday morning. He died during treatment at Kilpauk Government Medical College and Hospital in the Tamil Nadu capital.

Live Blog

Chennai news live updates: Rain likely to continue across state for next five days; man who set himself on fire at the Madras High Court campus in Chennai succumbs to injuries; Follow this space for more news from the city:

Two stolen idols traced to US museum, Tamil Nadu Idol Wing stakes claim

The Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID has traced two idols stolen from the State to a museum in the US and submitted documents seeking their return to the country, police said on Wednesday.

The two antique idols of Yoganarasimha and Ganesha belonging to Sri Venugopala Swamy temple, Alathur, Thiruvarur district, were traced to the Nelson-Atkins Museums, Kansas City, Missouri, USA. They were stolen from the temple about 50 years ago and replaced with fake images, the Idol Wing claimed.

