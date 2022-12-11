Chennai Weather News Live Updates: 4 killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu

Chennai News; Cyclone Mandous Live Updates: Damaged boats at the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour following the landfall of Cyclone Mandous, in Chennai, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Cyclone Mandous, a severe cyclonic storm, made landfall late Friday night, crossing the coast in Tamil Nadu with a wind speed of 75 km an hour. The cyclone has now weakened into a deep depression.

Chennai News; Cyclone Mandous News Live Updates (December 11): The cyclonic storm killed at least four people in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, the top state official said, as heavy rain and strong winds buffeted several districts damaging property and causing power outages, reported Reuters. Cyclone Mandous made landfall late on Friday night, damaged 185 houses and huts, Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, MK Stalin, told reporters. The storm uprooted 400 trees in the state capital Chennai.

Nearly 25,000 people, including disaster relief personnel, were involved in the relief work, and more than 9,000 people were moved to safety in 201 relief camps, Stalin said. “We are still assessing damages”, he told reporters, as he visited some of the affected areas. Mandous had weakened from an earlier severe category as it swept past Sri Lanka, where schools were closed on Friday due to high air pollution levels from the storm.

Rescue work was being expedited in the neighbouring districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Villupuram. With the cyclone causing damage to electric poles and transformers, power had been suspended in several places, the chief minister said. Estimation of the loss was being done and if required Central assistance will be sought, the Chief Minister added. Between 6 am on Friday and 6 am Saturday, 30 domestic and international flights were cancelled as airport operations were affected due to the cyclone.

(With inputs from PTI, Reuters)