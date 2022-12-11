scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Chennai Weather News Live Updates: 4 killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu

Chennai News; Cyclone Mandous News Live Updates (December 11): Tiruvannamalai District, which witnessed very heavy rainfall (25 CM) was among the regions that reportedly witnessed crop damage. Damage to boats was seen in Kasimedu fishing harbour here.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | Updated: December 11, 2022 7:36:47 am
Chennai News | Cyclone Mandous | Live | MK Stalin | Deep Depression over TN | Relief works in Tamil NaduChennai News; Cyclone Mandous Live Updates: Damaged boats at the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour following the landfall of Cyclone Mandous, in Chennai, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Cyclone Mandous, a severe cyclonic storm, made landfall late Friday night, crossing the coast in Tamil Nadu with a wind speed of 75 km an hour. The cyclone has now weakened into a deep depression.

Chennai News; Cyclone Mandous News Live Updates (December 11): The cyclonic storm killed at least four people in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, the top state official said, as heavy rain and strong winds buffeted several districts damaging property and causing power outages, reported Reuters. Cyclone Mandous made landfall late on Friday night, damaged 185 houses and huts, Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, MK Stalin, told reporters. The storm uprooted 400 trees in the state capital Chennai.

Nearly 25,000 people, including disaster relief personnel, were involved in the relief work, and more than 9,000 people were moved to safety in 201 relief camps, Stalin said. “We are still assessing damages”, he told reporters, as he visited some of the affected areas. Mandous had weakened from an earlier severe category as it swept past Sri Lanka, where schools were closed on Friday due to high air pollution levels from the storm.

Rescue work was being expedited in the neighbouring districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Villupuram. With the cyclone causing damage to electric poles and transformers, power had been suspended in several places, the chief minister said. Estimation of the loss was being done and if required Central assistance will be sought, the Chief Minister added. Between 6 am on Friday and 6 am Saturday, 30 domestic and international flights were cancelled as airport operations were affected due to the cyclone.

(With inputs from PTI, Reuters)

Chennai Weather News Live Updates: 4 killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu; Follow for more updates

07:36 (IST)11 Dec 2022
Tamil Nadu govt ready to meet North-East monsoon challenges: Ministers

The Tamil Nadu government has taken all precautionary measures to meet the challenges of North East Monsoon and the cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’, State Ministers Ma Subramanian and V Senthil Balaji said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Minister for Health Subramanian said as per the direction from Chief Minister M K Stalin, the health department has instructed the medical teams including doctors, nurses and staff in government hospitals and PHCs to be ready 24/7 and ensure that necessary medicines are available. Read more.

07:36 (IST)11 Dec 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's blog! We bring to you all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Cyclonic storm Mandous, which crossed the coast at Mamallapuram near here, has weakened into a deep depression but the weather system impacted the city and its neighbourhoods, uprooting a number of trees.

Around 400 trees fell in the city under the impact of 70 kmph wind speed when the weather system crossed the coast in the intervening night of December 9 and 10, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

Four persons were killed, he said without elaborating.

Civic agencies, including the Greater Chennai Corporation here, were involved in removing the fallen trees.

In other news, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that different measures, including gender-neutral restrooms for school students, are being taken for the welfare of the LGBTQIA+ community members.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh lauded the Commissionerate of School Education for such measures.

“The Additional Advocate General further submitted that all steps are being taken to ensure the availability of gender-neutral restrooms for the gender non-confirming students.” “Further steps are also being taken to create necessary columns in the application forms in addition to male, female sex so as to enable the students belonging to LGBTQIA+ community to mention their sex,” the judge said, while hearing a case in this connection.

A person cuts a trees that got uprooted in rain and strong winds during Cyclone Mandous landfall, in Chennai in the Southern Indian state of Tamilnadu. (AP)

A recently built wooden ramp for the disabled at Chennai’s Marina beach was damaged by intense waves on account of cyclone Mandous Friday morning.

The 263-metre-long, 3-metre-wide ramp was constructed with a mix of several categories of wood, including Brazilian wood, at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore, according to officials. It was inaugurated by Chepauk MLA and Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin.

 

