Chennai Weather News Live Updates: GCC braces for Cyclone Mandous as heavy rains predicted; schools and colleges declared holiday

The weather department on Tuesday noted that the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea now lies as a well-marked low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels.

“It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal by today (Tuesday) evening. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further gradually into a cyclonic storm around December 7 evening and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal near off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8 morning. It will continue to move west­northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 48 hours,” a bulletin read.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, rainfall is likely to occur over most places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from Wednesday.

As per the release from the Tamil Nadu revenue and disaster management department, a total of 366.2 mm rainfall has been received from October 1 to December 5.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three days.