Chennai Weather News Live Updates: GCC braces for Cyclone Mandous as heavy rains predicted; schools and colleges declared holiday

Chennai Weather News Live Updates Today (December 9): With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting Cyclone Mandous to bring heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the Greater Chennai Corporation said Thursday it was taking all preventive measures. According to a release from the civic body, 805 motor pumps are at the ready to pump out stagnant water from low-lying areas. A total of 169 relief centres have been set up.
Cyclone Mandous (pronounced Man-Dous) lies 390 km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 480 km southeast of Chennai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Thursday. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Chennai and other districts in Tamil Nadu over the next two days. So far, 17 districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvallur districts have declared holiday for schools and colleges for Friday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a red alert for three districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kanchipuram, and Puducherry due to the heavy rain forecast on Friday. A total of nine districts, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, and Ranipet, have been issued orange alerts.C Sylendra Babu, Director General of Police (DGP), has instructed the district SPs and other officials to be prepared with preventive measures ahead of the rain. Volunteers from the fishermen’s community are also instructed to be ready with rescue boats.
Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu as cyclonic storm 'Mandous' over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm soon and then weaken gradually and cross the coast near here on December 9 midnight, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.
The Tamil Nadu government said 12 teams -- comprising nearly 400 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force and the State force -- have been deployed in 10 districts including Nagapattinam and Thanjavur in the Cauvery delta region, Chennai, its three neighbouring districts and Cuddalore. A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges on Friday. In an updated bulletin, the IMD said the cyclonic storm 'Mandous' (pronounced as 'Man-dous') over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved further and it is about 480 km off east south east of Chennai and 390 km from Kariakal.
In view of cyclone forecast, Chennai International Airport has so far convened four meetings with different stakeholders including Corporate Headquarters(CHQ), New Delhi.
For the Chennai Airport, a task force team consisting of officials from AAI, AOC, CISF, GHA is constituted to carry out periodic joint inspection of airside and terminal building. Moreover, Chennai Airport team is coordinating with Tamil Nadu State Government to meet any eventuality even as NDRF has positioned their team at close proximity to the airport. In the event of suspension of operations atat the airport a travel advisory would be issued.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Mandous moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past six hours over Southwest Bay of Bengal, about 250 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 350 km east of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 390 km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 480 km southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next six hours. It will maintain its intensity of Severe Cyclonic Storm till early morning of Friday and then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm. It is also very likely to cross north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota, around Mahabalipuram with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph around midnight of Friday.
Tamil Nadu and neighbouring areas are bracing for heavy rainfall with cyclone Mandous expected to cross India’s coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota on the night of December 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Thursday. The well-marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on December 6 and it further intensified into a “deep depression” and lay about 750 km off Chennai as on Wednesday.
In its bulletin issued on Thursday, the IMD said the cyclone “is expected to move west-northwest and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a wind speed of 70 km per hour around midnight of December 9.” As per the bulletin, heavy to very rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkotai on Thursday. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirapalli, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram. Read More
With the wind speed expected to be around 80 kmph when the cyclone makes a landfall, 272 tree cutters, mobile teams with necessary equipment, 45 bulldozers and 115 tipper lorries have been kept ready as a precautionary measure, officials said. Read more
Wednesday’s Deep Depression over Southwest & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal, which intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Mandous', lay centered at 0300 UTC of Thursday over Southwest Bay of Bengal about 300 km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 420 km east¬-southeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 460 km east-¬southeast of Karaikal and about 550 km southeast of Chennai.
It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by evening of Thursday. It will maintain its intensity of severe cyclonic storm till early morning of Friday and then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm. The cyclone is very likely to cross north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota, around Mahabalipuram with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph around midnight of Friday.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall spell over north Tamil Nadu, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema has been predicted from December 8 to 10 and isolated extremely heavy rainfall over north Tamil Nadu on December 9, 2022
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) high command which announced a protest against the ruling DMK government at all municipalities in the state condemning price rise, prevailing law and order situation in Tamil Nadu on December 9, has now postponed its protest to December 16 in view Cyclonic storm Mandous.