Chennai Weather News Live Updates: TN weatherman confirms delay in depression reaching TN coast

Chennai Weather News Live Updates Today (December 7): The Tamil Nadu weatherman on Tuesday confirmed that there would be a delay in the depression reaching the north Tamil North coast. He predicted that it would reach the coast by December 9. “As long as landfall is below Chennai, rains are confirmed. If it moves up over Chennai, then the city may not get rains,” he tweeted.
On Tuesday, as a precautionary measure, 10 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram. Relief camps and high-power motor pumps are also in place to flush out water from low-lying areas.
The IMD had confirmed that the low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression on December 6 evening. It would hit the coast of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh on December 8 morning. The IMD forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three days and issued an orange alert for 13 districts in Tamil Nadu for Thursday, and 12 districts for Friday and asked fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next three days from Today.
Heavy rain has been predicted for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam on December 8. The districts of Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Salem have been issued an orange alert on December 9.
