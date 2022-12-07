scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Chennai Weather News Live Updates: TN weatherman confirms delay in depression reaching TN coast

Chennai Weather News Live Updates: Weatherman Pradeep John confirmed on Twitter that the depression may reach the north Tamil Nadu coast by December 9.

By: Express Web Desk
Chennai | Updated: December 7, 2022 9:12:29 am
Chennai weather live | Chennai News| Tamil nadu rain | Cyclone | Puducherry rainChennai Weather Live Updates: Heavy rain has been predicted for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam on December 8. (File)

Chennai Weather News Live Updates Today (December 7): The Tamil Nadu weatherman on Tuesday confirmed that there would be a delay in the depression reaching the north Tamil North coast. He predicted that it would reach the coast by December 9. “As long as landfall is below Chennai, rains are confirmed. If it moves up over Chennai, then the city may not get rains,” he tweeted.

On Tuesday, as a precautionary measure, 10 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram. Relief camps and high-power motor pumps are also in place to flush out water from low-lying areas.

The IMD had confirmed that the low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression on December 6 evening. It would hit the coast of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh on December 8 morning. The IMD forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three days and issued an orange alert for 13 districts in Tamil Nadu for Thursday, and 12 districts for Friday and asked fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next three days from Today.

Heavy rain has been predicted for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam on December 8. The districts of Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Salem have been issued an orange alert on December 9.

Chennai Weather News Live Updates: Orange alert issues for 13 districts in Tamil Nadu on December 8 and 9; Follow for all live updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Welcome to today's live!

Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog! We bring to you all the latest updates from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 

The weather department on Tuesday noted that the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea now lies as a well-marked low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels.

Read also | Storm brews in Bay of Bengal; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra on alert

“It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal by today (Tuesday) evening. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, intensify further gradually into a cyclonic storm around December 7 evening and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal near off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8 morning. It will continue to move west­northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 48 hours,” a bulletin read.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, rainfall is likely to occur over most places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from Wednesday.

As per the release from the Tamil Nadu revenue and disaster management department, a total of 366.2 mm rainfall has been received from October 1 to December 5.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three days.

According to the latest bulletin from the weather department, a low pressure area has formed over south Andaman Sea and the neighbourhood at 5.30 am on Monday under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean near the Strait of Malacca.

It was noted that the low pressure is likely to move west or northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal by Tuesday evening. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify further gradually into a ‘cyclonic storm’ and reach southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8 morning.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 08:59:29 am
