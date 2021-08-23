Parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry to receive rainfall, thunderstorms over next 5 days

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry over the next five days.

Chennai is likely to experience overcast skies for the next 48 hours, with parts of the city to receive light to moderate showers and thunderstorms. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is likely to b 33 degrees Celsius.

Here is the forecast for the next five days:

August 23, Monday: Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur over parts of Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Salem, Dindigul and Madurai districts in Tamil Nadu.

Parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive light to moderate showers and thunderstorms.

August 24, Tuesday: Thunderstorm with heavy rain is expected over parts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai districts in Tamil Nadu.

The rest of of Tamil Nadu and parts of neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive light to moderate showers and thunderstorms.

August 25, Wednesday: Thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur over parts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore and coastal districts in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal. Light rainfall with thunderstorm is also expected in parts of interior Tamil Nadu.

August 26, Thursday: Thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur over parts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore and coastal districts in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal. Light rainfall with thunderstorm is also expected in parts of interior Tamil Nadu.

August 27, Friday: Heavy rain has been forecast over parts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul districts in Tamil Nadu.

Parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms.