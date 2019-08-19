Chennai weather: City to receive rainfall over next 24 hours

After Chennai witnessed a good spell of rainfall over the weekend, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said the city will experience showers accompanied by thunderstorm over the next 24 hours due to cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal.

Advertising

According to the RMC, Chennai will receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the evening or late Monday night. The RMC also predicted heavy rainfall in the neighbouring districts of Cuddalore, Madurai, Sivagangai, Namakkal and Vellore in the next 24 hours.

Following a two-week dry spell in the city, Chennai residents heaved a collective sigh of relief on Saturday after showers brought some respite from the sweltering heat.

According to blogger Tamil Nadu Weatherman, the Kancheepuram-Tiruvallur-Chennai (KTC) belt, which received about 717 mm of rainfall until today morning, is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the leeward side today.

While the rainfall did little to increase the water level in the city’s four reservoirs – Poondi, Cholavaram, Chembarambakkam and Red Hills, it did help in the percolation of groundwater in Chennai.

Heavy rainfall is also expected to hit neighbouring states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next 24 hours.