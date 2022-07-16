Chennai: Water supply to be cut in parts of city till Monday. Check full list of the areas

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) announced that several areas in Chennai will not receive piped water supply from today till July 18, 2022 (Monday) as it has proposed to shift the existing transmission water mains at E.V.R Periyar salai.

There will be no water supply in some areas of the city from 10 am onwards on July 16 to 10 am on July 18.

In a press release, the CMWSSB has announced that there will be disruption in water supply till the morning of July 18 in Vepery, Periamet, Park Town, Chintadripet, Egmore, Kondithope, Sowcarpet, George Town, Broadway, Pudupet, Triplicane, Perambur, Pulianthope, Nammalwarpet, Purasawalkam, Sembium, Otteri, Kellys, Ayanavaram, Kilpauk Garden, Chetpet, T P Chathram and Villivakkam.

The water supply in these areas will be cut as the CMWSSB has proposed to shift the existing transmission water mains at E.V.R Periyar salai, Junction of Whannels Road to facilitate the Highways Department to construct the box culvert across the road linking the existing Storm Water Drain on either side of EVR Periyar Salai to avoid flooding during monsoon.

It has asked consumers to store sufficient water and has also given the contact numbers of the respective area engineers for tanker supply, in case of urgent requirements.

Here are the numbers you can contact in case of an emergency: