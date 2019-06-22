Depression in Bay of Bengal may bring rains in Chennai today

With water-starved Chennai finally receiving its first rainfall of the year this week, there is more good news in store for the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that Chennai and northern districts of Tamil Nadu would receive rainfall till Saturday owing to the formation of a new depression in the Bay of Bengal.

However, the sky continued to remain cloudy with no rainfall in sight on Saturday. After 195 days of zero rainfall, areas such as Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), East Coast Road (ECR), Padur, Kelambakkam, Tambaram, Siruseri, Navalur, Avadi, Adambakkam, Madhuravoyal and Ekkaduthangal received low to moderate rainfall on Thursday, bringing respite from the heatwave that has been ravaging the city for the past ten days.

While a few Chennaiites took to Twitter and rejoiced as the rains hit the city, others opined that the showers had barely made any impact on the ongoing water crisis in the city.

Rains in Padur near Kelambakkam now. Siruseri too is getting rains. Southern parts of OMR and ECR in Chennai city is getting rains now. Clouds are moving from sw to ne, other parts of city might get showers too. pic.twitter.com/af5ZnydcUW — TamilNadu Weatherman (@praddy06) June 20, 2019

“Only the rains, not our state government is the saviour. I hope there will be rain for another two days. This is not sufficient. The government should take steps to improve the water table as Jayalalitha did by inspecting each and every house for rain water harvesting,” said Meenakshi Sivaram, a resident of Chinmaya Nagar, who has been relying on water drawn from a well in her house after Metrowater cut down supply this summer.

Swetha Sivaram, a resident of Mylapore in Chennai, said it remains to be seen whether the rainfall impacts the temperature, humidity or water level.

“Couple of days of rain will only wet the surface instead of raising the water table considerably”, she said. On a lighter note, Swetha remarked, “Chennai makkale (people)! People who haven’t brushed your teeth can do so now, without paste though!”

Meanwhile, Triplicane resident Akhilandeshwari said there was no rainfall near her area. A resident of Kandancavadi on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) Dhiraj Castelino said, “This rain is like spitting on a hot rock since the slight drizzle hardly made a dent in the temperature in the city and its water levels.”

OMR has been hit hard by the city-wide drought since residents of Chennai’s IT corridor have been relying on private tankers for water supply. The area has faced delayed and erratic supply the whole summer.