Chennai water crisis: Here is how Metrowater is being streamlined

In a bid to tackle the ongoing water crisis and enable smooth booking of water lorries, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) is set to launch a new scheme titled ‘Dial for Water 2.0’ in Chennai from July 29.

Advertising

The scheme, which was announced on Twitter on July 26, aims to cut down on the waiting period while booking a water lorry from Metrowater. The new scheme, on the contrary, will assure water supply to the household within two days of booking.

“Customers can book a tanker which will supply water within 48 hours. Further, customers can also opt for delivery on either of the two allotted days at the time of booking”, said S Venkatesan, the Industrial Relations Manager for Metrowater.

According to Venkatesan, the idea for ‘Dial for Water 2.0’ was conceived following a discussion with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and S P Velumani, the Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme nearly a month ago. After gaining approval from the Secretariat, the scheme was launched on Friday.

Advertising

Under the scheme, customers can book water lorries online or over the telephone. Multi-storied buildings (MSB) can place a booking for tankers with 9000 litres, 12,000 litres and 16,000 litres capacities. Individual houses and non-MSBs can book tankers having a capacity of 3000 litres, 6000 litres and 9000 litres.

Among these, consumers who book a tanker over the telephone are restricted to booking a 3000 litre tanker, for which payment has to be made on delivery. The remaining tankers can be booked online on the CMWSSB website and can be paid through netbanking, debit and credit cards.

“Dial for Water 2.0 is a prepaid scheme, while the earlier scheme had payment made on delivery of water. In the old scheme, we had a lot of cancellations and wastage of water since customers used to book tankers and later cancel them before supply,” said Venkatesan.

Once booked, tankers cannot be rescheduled or cancelled and, therefore, Metrowater has cautioned residents to book a tanker based on their requirements. Further, customers can request a booking for a second tanker seven to 10 days after supply of water. This ensures equal supply and distribution of water to residents in Chennai.

The tankers are priced differently based on domestic and non-domestic consumption.

The 6000-litre, 9000-litre and 16,000 litre tankers are priced at Rs. 475, Rs. 700 and Rs. 1200, respectively for domestic consumption and at Rs. 700, Rs. 1000 and Rs. 1700 for non-domestic households. The 3000-litre tanker will cost Rs. 400 for both households.

Metrowater has also released a time table for booking the water tankers. The move has been done to prevent a server overload and ensure smooth booking throughout the day.

According to the time table, the 3000-litre tankers can be booked over phone from 9 am to 6 pm, while it can be booked online from 6 am. The 6000-litre tanker can be booked from 8 am and the 9000-litre from 10 am. The 12,000 and 16,000-litre tankers can be booked from 12 pm.

Booking for tankers are made based on the availability of water lorries and the number of trips to be made to each area in Chennai. “Metrowater has an existing fleet of 1800 lorries which make over 2000 trips a day. We are expecting to make 2500 trips a day through this scheme,” said Venkatesan.

Given that most citizens have already booked tankers under the old scheme, Metrowater announced that the old scheme will not be cancelled as of now. “Bookings which have been placed under the old scheme will be completed. However, if a customer places a booking under the new scheme, their booking under the previous scheme will automatically get cancelled,” said Venkatesan.

The officer added that bookings for tankers had come down slightly in the past few days after Chennai received rainfall for over three days. “We used to get 2800 to 3000 bookings a day. Now we get 2200 bookings a day,” said Venkatesan.